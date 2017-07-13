Lessons in being bold by Vivienne Westwood

“You don’t have to call me Dame, I’m Vivienne,” Dame Vivienne Westwood told Dazed co-founder Jefferson Hack in Berlin last month. Along with other creative talents such as model and activist Adwoa Aboah and artist Fergus Purcell, they were gathered to launch Zalando’s music and fashion mash-up Bread & Butter (B&&B) which will take place from September 1st-3rd in Berlin.

The theme this year is ‘BOLD’, and it doesn’t get any bolder than Westwood. Remember when she collected her OBE at Buckingham Palace? She did it in fantastic grey tailoring – and spun around like a whirligig for photographers to snap she wasn’t wearing any knickers. Bear in mind Westwood is an ardent fan of the Queen and Prince Charles. They don’t come any more original than her.

“I think that you have to make a choice, and I think that at least 50% of the people in the world have never made a choice in their lives,” Westwood explains lucidly to Dazed’s founder, on the topic of boldness. “I think that these same 50% of people have never acted, they’ve just followed their desire. They think they’re making a decision, the never did it, they just consumed.

”A couple of hours before Hack and Westwood hit the stage, I put it to her that she is one of (maybe) four designers of the 20th century that truly invented their own unique language – to the effect where those who don’t follow clothes could still point and yell ‘that’s a Westwood!’ (You can guess the other vanguards. Westwood is the only one still designing).