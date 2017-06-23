First look at the new season of Gosha’s skate brand collab

Gosha Rubchinskiy is everywhere at the moment. As well as working on his own label, he’s got a whole host of collabs: adidas Football and that all important Burberry collection that we can’t get out of our heads. Today, the Russian designer has announced another – the return of the skate brand Paccbet for its second season, set for release on June 27th at the Trading Museum in Paris. And we have an exclusive look at what to expect.

Launched last September with Tolia Titaev, – pro-skater and friend of the Russian designer – Rubchinskiy tells us the brand is “the collective work of a community”. “We have an idea in mind and think ‘who would be perfect for this project?’ It’s a kind of family story.” Shot by Sasha Mademuaselle and Sergey Kostromin, the lookbook is a natural progression from the debut collection. “We want to grow the collection but not too fast,” explained Titaev. “For the first collection, we concentrated on tops, t-shirts, sweatshirts and jerseys. This season we wanted to create a bigger collection, including denim pieces like jeans and jackets and cool denim caps.” Of course, there will be skateboards too, this time with four different designs.

And if that wasn't enough to get you excited, there’s also an accompanying documentary. Collaborating with INRUSSIA – who also worked on Gosha’s 90s rave zine – the short film presents the journey of Paccbet’s skate team to California. What can we expect? “It’s a diary about Moscow skaters going to see friends in California – it’s about community,” Titaev told us.

Set to be premiered at the launch event, the hype for the collection is only increasing. And it’s sure to be as popular as the first – after all, Gosha is never one to disappoint.

PACCBET Season 2 launches on June 27th at the Trading Museum in Paris. Discover the collection in the lookbook gallery above