First look at the full cast of American Crime Story: Versace

American Crime Story is the gift that keeps on giving. While we eagerly await the airing of the third series â€“ American Crime Story: VersaceÂ â€“ that focusses on the murder of designer Gianni Versace,Â Entertainment Weekly has given us another glimpse of what we can expect. While earlier this month we got a first glimpse at Penelope Cruz as a fabulous throwbackÂ Donatella Versace, today we get a look at the rest of the cast.Â

We already know Ricky Martin will be playing Antonio Dâ€™AmicoÂ â€“ Gianniâ€™s boyfriend and model muse. As you would imagine he is scantily clad except for Versace print briefs and matching robe. We would cop too if we could. Elsewhere we get the first look at Edgar Ramirez and Gianni himself, lounging on a gold Versace print sofa, in a silk shirt synonymous with the houseâ€™s founder.Â

As well as series focusing on the designer, the real Donatella VersaceÂ dedicated her recent SS18 menswear showÂ to her brother. She showcased the collection in the gardens of Palazzo Versace in Milan to mark the 20th anniversary since his death.

Sadly, the series doesnâ€™t air until next year, but weâ€™ve got more Versace coming up during the fast approaching Couture shows.