All the newest designers from Milan’s White tradeshow

White is the international tradeshow held in Milan that’s helping to keep the industry supplied with bright new ideas and perspectives. Taking place during the city’s fashion week earlier this month, a big part of the show is the WOW (White on Web) International Scouting Area – a chance to spotlight some of the freshest names in fashion right now.

With their partners at store H Lorenzo, this season saw work from designers including Julia Seeman, who spent time working for both Vivienne Westwood and Meadham Kirchhoff before showing on the VFlies catwalk, with the added bonus of Queen Rih wearing her clothes the next day. (Talk about a big break). Also in the mix was Micol Ragni, whose twisted fantasy dress up party in Hoxton we covered last season and, representing the host city, Hymski – a refreshingly minimalist brand from a scene so often defined by its beautiful but OTT levels of maximalism.

Spotlighting the city’s penchant for tailoring was ShirtStudio, founded by Alfredo Fabrizio, who starts each collection by reimagining the simple shirt. LAT does a similar thing for Latin American culture, mixing native traditions with contemporary fashion tribes, while Muet finds its inspiration in the architecture of cityscapes. Setting themselves apart from the others, the AM Crew doesn’t even strictly define themselves as a fashion brand, but as a movement instead with roots in Copenhagen nightlife.

Keen to support this next gen of fashion talent, H Lorenzo also awarded a prize at the event to Heliot Emil, another Copenhagen-based label (though it splits its time in NY too) making modern looking streetwear. “The WOW area at WHITE was really special and inspiring,” said Mac Hadar son of the store’s founder, noting there were “a lot of emerging new talents,” and that he was “excited for what’s to come.” “I’m happy we’ve been involved in this project since scouting the next cool labels is our mission and DNA.” Keep an eye out for what the collaboration brings.