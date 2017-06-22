Louis Vuitton’s men’s soundtrack was a new Drake single

Fashion and music. They go hand in hand. Just this year we have had bangers like A$AP Rocky’s “Raf” and Frank Ocean’s “Chanel” and now joining the ranks is a new single by Drake. Dropped today at the Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris, the new single “Signs” served as the soundtrack for the show.

A good way of satisfying eager fans while they wait for the drop of last season’s highly coveted Louis Vuitton x Supreme collab, this was another unexpected joining of two creative powerhouses. Inspired by the new LV collection – that was all about island-hopping and moving from place to place – the song helped emphasise the summer vibe of the tropical print shirts, bucket hats and tiny bicycle shorts that the models wore.

Elsewhere the jet-setting vibe was seen through the Kurt Cobain-style sunglasses in gold and holographic purple/green, the tight fitting leather vests that mimicked wetsuits, down to the sock/sandal combo the models wore on their feet. While festival and chic are not words that you might associate together the windbreakers worn like capes would be perfect for a festival – or perhaps more fitting for warmer climes...

And what would a Vuitton collection be without bags? This season, the famous monogram bags were reimagined in a variety of different colours: blue and turquoise, khaki and light green and white and silver. Appearing in a backpack and satchel styles and even a men’s version of the petite-malle.

Men’s artistic director, Kim Jones, mentioned New Zealand, Easter Island and Hawaii specifically so if you can’t make it there this summer just close your eyes and listen to the soothing sounds of Drake. Sadly Champagne Papi wasn’t on the FROW (where was he?) but the good news is when the song is released – hopefully, sooner rather than later – it’ll be the easiest Louis Vuitton collab to get your hands on.

Head the gallery above for backstage images from the show