Agent Cooper on Demnaâ€™s hot dad-inspired collection

Kyle MacLachlan is somebody you will probably associate most with cult American drama Twin Peaks – and with his beloved cult character Agent Dale Cooper. Today he turned up, unexpectedly, at Balenciaga’s SS18 menswear show – apparently a fan of creative director Demna Gvasalia’s work, MacLachlan sat in the front row, and even had a chat with the designer backstage. Then again, maybe it’s not so unexpected after all – MacLachlan appeared last year on the cover of M le Magazine du Monde dressed in the boxy tailoring of Gvasalia’s menswear runway debut, and we all know Agent Cooper is a fan of a good suit...

Naturally, we had to grab MacLachlan for approximately two minutes to get his thoughts on the show.

So, first impressions?

Kyle MacLachlan: Oh, there’s a tremendous amount of playfulness. I love his inspirational quotes on the back of the shirts, ‘think big’ and ‘the power of dreams’. It seems he really follows those ideas. There’s so many ideas on the runway, I thought. So many different ideas presented. Playing with the trouser leg and splitting it into three, the plastic encased shirts... And the inclusion of children I thought it was really delightful.

Do you think Agent Cooper would wear any of it?

Kyle MacLachlan: Oh, he’d probably find something in there, yeah! I think one of the long jackets might suit him, especially if he’s in the North West – he needs something to protect him from the rain.

Maybe one of the dry-cleaning bag coats?

Kyle MacLachlan: Yes! Exactly.

And finally, how did you become familiar with Balenciaga, and Demna’s work at Balenciaga?

Kyle MacLachlan: I’ve been aware of him for a little while and I know he was at Margiela for a while and also at Vuitton but he’s incredibly creative and very passionate. So yeah, I’m just happy to be here.

