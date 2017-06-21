Agent Cooper on Demnaâ€™s hot dad-inspired collection

Kyle MacLachlanÂ is somebody you will probably associate most with cult American drama Twin PeaksÂ â€“ and with his beloved cult character Agent Dale Cooper. Today he turned up, unexpectedly, at Balenciagaâ€™s SS18 menswear show â€“ apparently a fan of creative director Demna Gvasaliaâ€™s work, MacLachlan sat in the front row, and even had a chat with the designer backstage. Then again, maybe itâ€™s not so unexpected after all â€“ MacLachlan appeared last year on the coverÂ of M le Magazine du MondeÂ dressed in the boxy tailoring of Gvasaliaâ€™s menswear runway debut, and we all know Agent Cooper is a fan ofÂ a good suit...

Naturally, we had to grab MacLachlan for approximately two minutes to get his thoughts on the show.Â

So, first impressions?

Kyle MacLachlan: Oh, thereâ€™s a tremendous amount of playfulness. I love his inspirational quotes on the back of the shirts, â€˜think bigâ€™ and â€˜the power of dreamsâ€™. It seems he really follows those ideas. Thereâ€™s so many ideas on the runway, I thought. So many different ideas presented. Playing with the trouser leg and splitting it into three, the plastic encased shirts... And the inclusion of children I thought it was really delightful.

Do you think Agent Cooper would wear any of it?

Kyle MacLachlan: Oh, heâ€™d probably find something in there, yeah! I think one of the long jackets might suit him, especially if heâ€™s in the North West â€“ he needs something to protect him from the rain.

Maybe one of the dry-cleaning bag coats?

Kyle MacLachlan: Yes! Exactly.

And finally, how did you become familiar with Balenciaga, and Demnaâ€™s work at Balenciaga?

Kyle MacLachlan: Iâ€™ve been aware of him for a little while and I know he was at Margiela for a while and also at Vuitton but heâ€™s incredibly creative and very passionate. So yeah, Iâ€™m just happy to be here.

For more Kyle MacLachlan, head hereÂ for our longread interview from the spring/summer 2017 issue.