Agent Cooper on Demnaâ€™s hot dad-inspired collection

Twin Peaksâ€™ Kyle MacLachlan sat on the FROW at Balenciagaâ€™s SS18 menâ€™s show â€“ naturally, we had to get his thoughts

FashionQ+A
Pin It
kyle maclachlan balenciaga demna gvasalia ss18 menswear show
Demna Gvasalia and Kyle MacLachlan backstage
43
Balenciaga SS18 Menswear
balenciaga ss18 menswear paris dads kids
balenciaga ss18 menswear paris dads kids
balenciaga ss18 menswear paris dads kids
balenciaga ss18 menswear paris dads kids
balenciaga ss18 menswear paris dads kids
balenciaga ss18 menswear paris dads kids

Kyle MacLachlanÂ is somebody you will probably associate most with cult American drama Twin PeaksÂ â€“ and with his beloved cult character Agent Dale Cooper. Today he turned up, unexpectedly, at Balenciagaâ€™s SS18 menswear show â€“ apparently a fan of creative director Demna Gvasaliaâ€™s work, MacLachlan sat in the front row, and even had a chat with the designer backstage. Then again, maybe itâ€™s not so unexpected after all â€“ MacLachlan appeared last year on the coverÂ of M le Magazine du MondeÂ dressed in the boxy tailoring of Gvasaliaâ€™s menswear runway debut, and we all know Agent Cooper is a fan ofÂ a good suit...

Naturally, we had to grab MacLachlan for approximately two minutes to get his thoughts on the show.Â 

So, first impressions?

Kyle MacLachlan: Oh, thereâ€™s a tremendous amount of playfulness. I love his inspirational quotes on the back of the shirts, â€˜think bigâ€™ and â€˜the power of dreamsâ€™. It seems he really follows those ideas. Thereâ€™s so many ideas on the runway, I thought. So many different ideas presented. Playing with the trouser leg and splitting it into three, the plastic encased shirts... And the inclusion of children I thought it was really delightful.

Do you think Agent Cooper would wear any of it?

Kyle MacLachlan: Oh, heâ€™d probably find something in there, yeah! I think one of the long jackets might suit him, especially if heâ€™s in the North West â€“ he needs something to protect him from the rain.

Maybe one of the dry-cleaning bag coats?

Kyle MacLachlan: Yes! Exactly.

And finally, how did you become familiar with Balenciaga, and Demnaâ€™s work at Balenciaga?

Kyle MacLachlan: Iâ€™ve been aware of him for a little while and I know he was at Margiela for a while and also at Vuitton but heâ€™s incredibly creative and very passionate. So yeah, Iâ€™m just happy to be here.

For more Kyle MacLachlan, head hereÂ for our longread interview from the spring/summer 2017 issue.

FashionQ+ABalenciagaDemna GvasaliaKyle MacLachlanTwin PeaksParis
More Fashion
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox