Getting lost in Roman ruins with a gang of Givenchy models

White, fuchsia, electric blue. The three colours that make up Givenchy’s recent Resort collection, the first since the announcement that Clare Waight Keller – previously creative director at Chloé – will be replacing Riccardo Tisci at the helm of the brand. With the breathtaking backdrop that is Rome’s Museum of Roman Civilization, the accompanying film that we are releasing exclusively today seems to have an air of suspense, as the house enters a new era.

Fans of Waight Keller will, unfortunately, have to wait until the women’s shows in September when she makes her debut. So for now, the resort collection was placed in the hands of the design team captured in a new film shot by Matt Lambert and styled by Another’s senior fashion editor at large, Katy England.

Well-known for his sensual and almost always sexual style of work (remember those safe sex ads?) Lambert translates that here for the film. Fingertips dressed in bright, fuchsia material seductively stroke the marble walls of the setting, close up details of giant glittering earrings and sensual stares add to the vibe. "A youthful summer in Italy, where the last rays of sun will remain the most vibrant memory,” according to the house.

The models’ journey through the Roman setting essentially mirrors the transitional period for the house. Now we can only anticipate its future under Keller’s direction.

Watch the film below