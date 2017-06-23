Yu Fujiwaraâ€™s London menswear street snaps

To outsiders in the four fashion capitals, the arrival of fashion week must be a strange sight. Hordes of brightly dressed young things mostly hanging around, hoping to be shot by one of the many street styleÂ photographers. This season during the SS18 menswear shows in London was no different. The extravagantly dressed took to the streets and the photographers snapped, but one of them was looking elsewhere for his inspiration. Yu Fujiwara â€“ always one step removed from the chaos â€“ has turned his lens to the streets of London for his alternative street style snaps of the season.

And without trying to give too much away thereâ€™s even a dead pigeon, later scooped up by a seagull; the glamour is non-stop.Â

