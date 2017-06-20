Zayn’s debut Versus collection just dropped

Remember the hype that began last year when Zayn Malik announced he was collaborating with Versus Versace? Well, all of those eagerly awaiting it can breathe a sigh of relief because the collection has just dropped. Already available online, Zayn x Versus launches in stores on June 22nd.

A collaboration between two superstars – Zayn and Donatella Versace – the collection features graphic designs and waistbands, as well as sporty separates. Speaking about working with the star, Donatella commented: “When I see this collection, I see Zayn. His attitude, his energy and his individuality are in every single piece. I am so proud of what we have achieved together. The campaign defines everything I love about the new generation today.”

As reflected in the campaign, the collection is for both men and women. Photographed by Greg Harris, it features Zayn himself and Bella Hadid (his sister-in-law to be?) in natural, informal settings, as if caught on Polaroid camera. Dressed in the collection that is made up of leather jackets, printed hoodies and lace-up jeans, the colour palette is dominated by khaki green, wine, black and white – Zayn’s favourites.

Malik wanted to convey a street attitude that he knows well reminiscing about growing up in Bradford “wearing knock-off Versace”. Now he has his own collection. If you want to dress just like Zayn, get your hands on the collection quickly as it will undoubtedly sell out soon.

