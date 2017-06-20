Raury stages protest against D&G, while walking for D&G

Fashion shows are no stranger to protests. There was the model at Rick Owens’ SS16 men’s show who held a sign reading “PLEASE KILL ANGELA MERKEL NOT”. Or the anti-fur PETA protester at Dior’s AW03 show pushed out of the way by one model only to reveal the next look behind her – a giant fur coat. The latest comes via Raury, a singer from Georgia who was picked as one of the ‘influencer’ models for the SS18 men’s Dolce & Gabbana show.

Arriving in Milan to prepare for the catwalk, the musician decided to Google the pair to make sure he didn’t confuse them with one another. That was when he discovered a headline showing the designers’ support for Melania Trump – dressing her on a number of occasions. He also found the “Boycott Dolce & Gabbana” t-shirt campaign with an accompanying video of a staged protest. Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t pleased, and hatched a plan.

Keeping it on the DL until he got to the runway and was walking out in the finale, Raury took off his hoodie to reveal slogans painted on his body that read “PROTEST D&G” “GIVE ME FREEDOM” AND “I AM NOT YOUR SCAPEGOAT”. As you can imagine, he was promptly thrown out and was edited out of the official show video. In fact, it took the world (including us) a couple of days to realise what had happened.

“Boycotting is the people’s voices. It has power. It changes things,” Raury told GQ about why he decided to act out. To him, Dolce’s campaign and collection “completely makes a mockery of what ‘boycotting is’.”

Of course, he isn’t the first to have beef with the Italian design duo, who were yesterday put on blast by Miley Cyrus. Stefano Gabbana wasted no time responding to the singer telling her that they make dresses and don’t care about politics. Obviously, Raury and, TBH, most of us, would disagree.

Perhaps the biggest lesson Dolce & Gabbana can learn from millennials is this: they will always speak up for what they believe in.

