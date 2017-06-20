A new Tom of Finland collection is dropping for Pride

Tom of Finland’s work is instantly recognisable. Always homoerotic and often featuring stereotypes of gay men with bulging muscles and even bigger bulging appendages, it’s not exactly hard to notice. One person who has always been captivated by the work is designer Nicola Formichetti. Now he’s taking his love of it one step further, launching a collaboration with his brand Nicopanda and the Tom of Finland Foundation.

“I have always been a fan and collector of Tom of Finland so for me, it is a natural partnership. When I visited the Tom of Finland Foundation in LA, there was mutual love and admiration so I wanted to bring together the world of Nicopanda and Tom of Finland through this collaboration,” said Formichetti who is supporting the Tom of Finland Foundation with a percentage of the proceeds contributing to help promote and preserve erotic art.

In addition to supporting the Foundation, the collaboration launches in line with NYC’s Pride, a celebration that Formichetti feels strongly about. For him, “Gay Pride is a time of celebration and unity – it’s the perfect time and place to celebrate Nicopanda’s collaboration with Tom of Finland. We need to unite during these times – bring together all types of people to celebrate great creativity and artwork regardless of gender, sexual preference, or skin colour. Participating in Pride this year with this project is important to me.”

The accompanying lookbook – shot and styled by Formichetti himself – shows a clear blend of both creatives. Those who aren’t gay men need not worry because the collection is made for everyone – girls too. “I really love the idea of girls wearing Tom of Finland hoodies, t-shirts, tanks, and bomber jackets. I love that the bomber jacket and faux-fur coat are lined in pink with the artwork of this legendary artist – it’s very cheeky.”

With its penis patches and tees depicting embracing, erect men it is likely you’ll be turning heads just like Tom of Finland’s work always does.

Check out the collaboration in the gallery above and see the full collection here