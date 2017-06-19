Georgia May Jagger recreates iconic Fiorucci ad

And the sold out cherub print tee is back too

FashionNews
Pin It
unnamed-1
4
Fiorucci Summer 2017 campaign
georgia may jagger fiorucci campaign summer 2017
georgia may jagger fiorucci campaign summer 2017
georgia may jagger fiorucci campaign summer 2017

For those of you who might not know Fiorucci – or have only heard it thanks to a shout out in a song by Sister Sledge – the cult, 70s denim brand is famous for its branded tees and jeans stretch fit jeans. It closed in 1986 due to issues with business management but was revived in 2015 by entrepreneurs Janie and Stephen Schaffer.

Bringing back the immersive store experience that gave it the name of “daytime Studio 54” thanks to its steady flow of glamorous guests, it recently took over the third floor at Selfridges with a pop-up shop.

Like the resurrection of iconography and vintage patches seen at the pop-up, the theme of throwbacks has been continued for the brand’s latest project – a campaign featuring Georgia May Jagger.

Shot in Israel, the series of images take inspiration from iconic ads the brand became known for. Keen fans will spot the nod to the famous 1977 campaign featuring a wet, striped, branded crop top. The gold high-waisted jeans are back too, as well as, the famous cherub tee – which sold out almost instantly. The only thing left to do is to get your hands on one before they all go again. 

View the full campaign in the gallery above

Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram

Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com

FashionNewsFiorucciGeorgia May Jaggercampaign
More Fashion
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox