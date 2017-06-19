Georgia May Jagger recreates iconic Fiorucci ad

For those of you who might not know Fiorucci – or have only heard it thanks to a shout out in a song by Sister Sledge – the cult, 70s denim brand is famous for its branded tees and jeans stretch fit jeans. It closed in 1986 due to issues with business management but was revived in 2015 by entrepreneurs Janie and Stephen Schaffer.

Bringing back the immersive store experience that gave it the name of “daytime Studio 54” thanks to its steady flow of glamorous guests, it recently took over the third floor at Selfridges with a pop-up shop.

Like the resurrection of iconography and vintage patches seen at the pop-up, the theme of throwbacks has been continued for the brand’s latest project – a campaign featuring Georgia May Jagger.

Shot in Israel, the series of images take inspiration from iconic ads the brand became known for. Keen fans will spot the nod to the famous 1977 campaign featuring a wet, striped, branded crop top. The gold high-waisted jeans are back too, as well as, the famous cherub tee – which sold out almost instantly. The only thing left to do is to get your hands on one before they all go again.

