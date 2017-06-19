The V&A is putting on a free Molly Goddard runway show

Ever dreamed of attending a Molly Goddard fashion show? Well dream no more, as the V&A has just announced that four free catwalk shows will be taking place in the museum as part of its Fashion in Motion series.

Fashion in Motion is an established annual event that brings great designers to a wider audience. Goddard joins a substantial group who have previously taken part in the series, including Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, and Jean Paul Gaultier. As a recent finalist for the prestigious LVMH Prize, Goddard’s work has made her a London Fashion Week standout – she also won the British Emerging Talent award at the British Fashion Awards last year.

Her four shows will be running on 7th July at 13:00, 15:00, 17:00 & 20:00 – with the 15:00 show being live streamed via the V&A Facebook page. Set to showcase new pieces as well as highlights from her previous collections, the shows are a rare opportunity to see Goddard’s distinctive designs with a backdrop of the Sainsburg Gallery.

Speaking of the event, she said: “I’ve always thought of the V&A as an enormous cabinet of curiosities. I grew up exploring the galleries and they continue to be a huge source of inspiration for me.” With one of her garments currently on display in the V&A’s Balenciaga: Shaping Fashion exhibition, her Fashion in Motion show is not to be missed.

Fashion in Motion: Molly Goddard takes place on Friday 7th July. Free tickets for the shows are available to book from 10:00am on 26th June here.