Miley Cyrus feuds with Stefano Gabbana on Instagram

In case you missed it, Dolce & Gabbana held its SS18 menswear show over the weekend. Sticking to the tradition of using Instagram influencers as their cast of models, this season saw Bill Clinton’s nephew Tyler, Tuki Brando (grandson of Marlon) and Spencer Matthews (the one from Made in Chelsea) take to the runway. Elsewhere in the show was Miley Cyrus’ lesser known brother – Braison. Not the one from Metro Station, another one. Who knew?

Cyrus took to Instagram to congratulate her brother on his runway debut. “I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always.” However, she followed up the celebration with a dig at the Italian brand. “PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.” It isn’t clear yet what exactly the singer was referring to, as the design duo have been involved in a number of scandals over the past few years. It could be Gabbana’s public support of Melania Trump, the “slave sandals” from the brand’s website, or even when the pair spoke publicly about their opposition to gay marriage and IVF.

Gabbana clapped back at Cyrus reposting the image with the following caption: “We are Italian and we don’t care about politics and mostly neither about the American one!” He went on to say, “We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it’s simply ignorant. We don’t need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us. He ended the post with the hashtag #boycottdolcegabbana – a recurring theme throughout the collection and part of a wider campaign which includes t-shirts emblazoned with the message.

You can read the full posts below: