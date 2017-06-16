Fashionâ€™s biggest names announce 2017â€™s LVMH prize winners

The LVMH Prize was created in 2013 to support young fashion designers from all around the globe. Todayâ€™s finale â€“ which took place at the Fondation Louis VuittonÂ in Paris â€“ has just announced the 25-year-oldÂ French-Belgian designer Marine SerreÂ as its new winner, with Japanese born Kozaboru AkasakaÂ as the runner-up.Â

This yearâ€™s competition had over 3000 applications representing over 100 nationalities. Narrowed down to eight finalists, the finale was judged by the likes of fashion royalty includingÂ Phoebe Philo, Jonathan Anderson, Maria Grazia Chiuri,Â Karl Lagerfeld, Nicolas GhesquiÃ¨re, Riccardo Tisci, Marc JacobsÂ and Carol LimÂ and Humberto Leon. Competing finalists included Kozaburo Akasaka, Cecile Bahnsen, Yoon AhnÂ of Ambush, Antonin Tron, Maria Kazakova, and British-bred rising stars Nabil Nayal and Molly Goddard.Â

The winner of the $300,000 and supportive mentorship from LVMH and its network, Serre follows in the footsteps of previous winners including Grace Wales BonnerÂ and Marta Marques & Paulo Almeida. With Central Saint Martins graduate Kozaboru Akasaka additionally receiving $150,000, the young pair of designers are certainly set to be granted quite the opportunityÂ to make their mark in the industry.