GIRLS! Come meet Adwoa Aboah, Hari Nef and more

Chances are, you’ve heard about Gurls Talk. Founded by model and activist Adwoa Aboah, the online platform is set on helping young women find their voices – providing a virtual space to promote empowerment, self-care, and community.

Today, we can announce that Gurls Talk is teaming up with New York fashion house Coach and Dazed to host an all-day festival aimed at girls and young women (though anyone is free to show up). We’re holding it at 180 Strand in London, on July 1st, and the best part? It’s totally free!

Yes, that’s right – all you need to do is get there. We’ll be putting on a variety of talks and workshops, and inviting friends including actress, model, and general superstar Hari Nef, writer and sex columnist Karley Sciortino, author and feminist powerhouse Laurie Penny, and model and intersex advocate Hanne Gaby Odiele to take part.

The day will kick off with a Q&A with Adwoa, but there will also be a photo studio, Claire De Rouen library, and a complimentary Coach customisation booth called the ‘Dream Station’. Elsewhere, expect an open call with positive body image platform StyleLikeU, a movement workshop with British choreographer Wayne McGregor’s dance troupe and a bonding and healing workshop by Dr. Lauren Hazzouri. And if you fancy being in a film that will run on Dazed, look out for our camera crew...

So the only thing left to do is make a space on your calendar and get down to the event early so you don’t miss out. Keep an eye out on Instagram too and remember to tag all of your pictures with #CoachGurls. We can’t wait to see you there!

Gurls Talk x Coach will take place on July 1st at 180 Strand, WC2R 1EA from 12-6pm