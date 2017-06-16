Jaden Smith returns for Louis Vuitton campaign

Jaden Smith is no stranger to Louis Vuitton. The 18-year-old attends nearly every show, wears it to events – most recently at the Met Ball complete with his chopped dreadlocks in hand – and featured in the SS16 women’s campaign. You know, the one that generated a lot of hype because he was wearing a skirt. At the time, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière commented that Smith “represents a generation that has assimilated the codes of true freedom, one that is free of manifestos and questions about gender”.

Fans of Smith will be pleased to hear he is returning again – yesterday announced as one of the faces of the new AW17 campaign. The first image from Series 7 featuring the actor and rapper were teased by Ghesquière on his Instagram account. Shot by Bruce Weber, Smith stands with American Honey actress Riley Keough. In addition to the pair, there is another teaser image starring Sophie Turner – from Game of Thrones – alongside model Santi Robledo.

When not starring in fashion campaigns Smith is busy working on his music – he just released the video for “Batman”, where he is seen beating up superheroes. A busy week then.

As this is only a teaser of the campaign, keep an eye out for more soon.