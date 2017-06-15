First look: Gosha Rubchinskiy’s AW17 lookbook

All eyes are on Gosha Rubchinskiy once again. Or, more specifically, his AW17 collection, which has just been released as a lookbook available to buy over at Dover Street Market in July.

While we know it’s hard to get that brand new Burberry collab out of your mind, cast your mind back to January, when Gosha revealed the AW17 collection in Kaliningrad, Russia. As well as featuring berets designed by Stephen Jones and continuation of the designer’s experimentation with tailoring, it was heavy with sportswear (thanks to a collaboration with adidas football celebrating the 2018 World Cup).

Speaking about the collection at the time, Rubchinskiy said, “Now things are changing, you see skate kids wearing football clothes and you can see football fans wearing skate stuff. Cultures mix, subcultures mix.” That mix of skate and sportswear is something that Russian designer has become known for and continues to explore with his collections.

Continuing the relationship with the German sportswear brand (a partnership that is set for the long run), adidas appeared again in the SS18 collection shown last week in Saint Petersburg. This time the inspiration came from 90s rave culture in the Russian city and pieces from the collab came in the form of football shorts, jerseys and neon tracksuits.

While you wait for next season’s goods to drop, consider your wishlist for this season sorted.

Check out the gallery above for more from the lookbook, and head to Dover Street Market for more