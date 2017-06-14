Voodoo, Basquiat and an M.I.A afterparty at HUGO SS18

Pitti Uomo may be the cradle of menswear but like most places in fashion, gender boundaries are increasingly a thing of the past. Here’s what happened when HUGO opened the shows in Florence last night with a co-ed runway.

THE SHOW WAS SET IN AN ABANDONED TOBACCO FACTORY

HUGO took over the Manifatture Tabacchi, a vast 1930s Rationalist complex that has been empty since 1999. The runway ran through one of the courtyards, where Sebastien Perrin’s thumping soundtrack had blown a window during sound checks. Which seemed like an appropriate prelude to M.I.A.’s after party set.

THE STARTING POINT WAS VOODOO AND BASQUIAT

The HUGO team had stumbled across old voodoo books that set off a series of scribbly prints that disrupted the tailoring. “Voodoo is almost like a subculture that has its own language, its own way of thinking. It’s almost its own world. This was something that intrigued us,” Bart de Backer, senior head of creative management & concept design for HUGO Menswear, told us before the show. The symbolism of voodoo also led them to Basquiat’s art and in particular his way of wearing tailoring in an unconventional way. “We’re really known for tailoring. It’s in our roots,” Jenny Swank Krasteva said, HUGO Womenswear’s senior head of creative. “But for Bart and me it’s interesting to kind of challenge that.”