Models new and old unite for Simone Rocha’s AW17 campaign

Following the birth of her daughter Valentine, womanhood has been on Simone Rocha’s mind for a couple of seasons. TFor AW17, it was about strength, and presented itself in the form of a military-esque collection which included floral dresses and fake fur stoles. Returning again to the opulent Lancaster House show venue – chosen especially to highlight the models’ “raw beauty in opulent rooms” – Rocha has today revealed the accompanying campaign for the collection.

From the outset, the designer knew that photographer Colin Dodgson, who she has previously collaborated with, would be the perfect person for the job. “I knew Colin’s sensitivity, light and human touch would capture all the different types of women’s beauty. So I called and texted until he picked up the phone.”

Bringing back the diversely aged cast of the show, the idea was “to reflect an inclusive idea of femininity”. Different interpretations of being a woman are a recurring theme the designer keeps returning to, and this season she wanted it to be reflected in the casting, too. While there are appearances from faces you might recognise like model and activist Adwoa Aboah, the other stars include old school legend Benedetta Barzini and 1997 Pirelli calendar star Marie Sophie Carr.

Regardless of age, it is safe to say Rocha’s designs are brought to life by all of the models. And for those who want the images to keep, there will also be a book available from Rocha’s stores in London and New York from June 15th.