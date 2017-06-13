Depeche Mode frontman stars in a Dior Homme campaign

ALL I EVER WANTED, ALL I EVER NEEDED

FashionNews
Pin It
dior homme aw17 campaign depeche mode dave gahan
Dior Homme AW17 campaignPhotography David Sims
5
Dior Homme AW17 campaign
dior homme aw17 campaign depeche mode dave gahan
dior homme aw17 campaign depeche mode dave gahan
dior homme aw17 campaign depeche mode dave gahan

Following on from the AW17 showÂ â€“ that featured Depeche ModeÂ on soundtrack â€“Â Dior Hommeâ€™s latest campaign stars the bandâ€™s lead singer Dave Gahan. The electropop group most famous forÂ Enjoy the SilenceÂ rose to fame in the 80s, a musical eraÂ previously referencedÂ by artistic director Kris Van Assche.

Marking Van Asscheâ€™s tenth anniversary at the house, Gahan is joined in the images by American actor Lucas Hedges, star of the Oscar-nominated Manchester by the Sea. A stark visual contrast to theÂ brandâ€™s last adÂ â€“ that featured A$AP RockyÂ and Boy GeorgeÂ â€“ the moody new shots it seems to signal a step into a new visual universe.Â 

Elsewhere in the campaign are French model Dylan RoquesÂ and new Belgian face, Christophe T KintÂ â€“ checking the boxes for creative talent from music, film, and fashion. Shot by British photographer David Sims, itâ€™s a raveÂ revolution â€“ the deconstructed tailoring from the collection is styled with metallic hardware and rubber-soled trainers. The recurring â€˜HARDIORâ€™ motif appearing on tape serves as a graphic backdrop and refers to the linear elements of the show.Â 

Discover the campaign in the gallery above and watch the accompanying filmÂ below

Follow the @dazednews team on Instagram

Have some news? Let us know on tips@dazedmedia.com

FashionNewsDior HommeDepeche ModecampaignKrisvanassche
More Fashion
Load More

Like this?
Like Dazed on Facebook

newsletter preview image

Subscribe

Get Dazed direct to your inbox