Depeche Mode frontman stars in a Dior Homme campaign

Following on from the AW17 show – that featured Depeche Mode on soundtrack – Dior Homme’s latest campaign stars the band’s lead singer Dave Gahan. The electropop group most famous for Enjoy the Silence rose to fame in the 80s, a musical era previously referenced by artistic director Kris Van Assche.

Marking Van Assche’s tenth anniversary at the house, Gahan is joined in the images by American actor Lucas Hedges, star of the Oscar-nominated Manchester by the Sea. A stark visual contrast to the brand’s last ad – that featured A$AP Rocky and Boy George – the moody new shots it seems to signal a step into a new visual universe.

Elsewhere in the campaign are French model Dylan Roques and new Belgian face, Christophe T Kint – checking the boxes for creative talent from music, film, and fashion. Shot by British photographer David Sims, it’s a rave revolution – the deconstructed tailoring from the collection is styled with metallic hardware and rubber-soled trainers. The recurring ‘HARDIOR’ motif appearing on tape serves as a graphic backdrop and refers to the linear elements of the show.

Discover the campaign in the gallery above and watch the accompanying film below