Depeche Mode frontman stars in a Dior Homme campaign

Following on from the AW17 showÂ â€“ that featured Depeche ModeÂ on soundtrack â€“Â Dior Hommeâ€™s latest campaign stars the bandâ€™s lead singer Dave Gahan. The electropop group most famous forÂ Enjoy the SilenceÂ rose to fame in the 80s, a musical eraÂ previously referencedÂ by artistic director Kris Van Assche.

Marking Van Asscheâ€™s tenth anniversary at the house, Gahan is joined in the images by American actor Lucas Hedges, star of the Oscar-nominated Manchester by the Sea. A stark visual contrast to theÂ brandâ€™s last adÂ â€“ that featured A$AP RockyÂ and Boy GeorgeÂ â€“ the moody new shots it seems to signal a step into a new visual universe.Â

Elsewhere in the campaign are French model Dylan RoquesÂ and new Belgian face, Christophe T KintÂ â€“ checking the boxes for creative talent from music, film, and fashion. Shot by British photographer David Sims, itâ€™s a raveÂ revolution â€“ the deconstructed tailoring from the collection is styled with metallic hardware and rubber-soled trainers. The recurring â€˜HARDIORâ€™ motif appearing on tape serves as a graphic backdrop and refers to the linear elements of the show.Â

Discover the campaign in the gallery above and watch the accompanying filmÂ below