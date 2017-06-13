Lennon Gallagher and Goldie drink to rag & bone

rag & boneâ€™s new LondonÂ flagship is tucked away near Soho on Beak Street, and on Friday it became the centre of a considerable amount of activity as faces from the worlds of music, art and fashion descended to toast to the new spot.Â

With diverse music provided by Throwing Shade and DJ Kris Bones (a diaphragm-shaking set of hip-hop, Fela Kuti and Jamaican rocksteady), and canapes courtesy of HIX (another Soho haunt), this branch is hardly lacking in character â€“ Dazed co-founder Jefferson Hack was present, and even Goldie stopped by. If CEO and creative directorÂ Marcus Wainwrightâ€™s eye for appealing, understated clothing wasnâ€™t already proof enough, the storeâ€™s design confirmsÂ he is clearly a man of good taste.

A personal touch is key to the store, like the stacks of Beano comics that sit next to books on Studio 54, Zaha Hadid and Andy Warholâ€™s Factory, or the vintage pinball machine. Die-hard Radiohead fans will instantly recogniseÂ the work of Stanley Donwood, whose woodcutting for Thom Yorkeâ€™s The Eraser album adorns one of the walls. German street art duo HerakutÂ have lavishly decorated the womenâ€™s changing rooms upstairs, replete with a replica of an old-school photo booth â€“ as you can imagine a big hit on the night.Â