Gosha drops surprise Burberry collab in Russia

Following last seasonâ€™s return to Russia with a show in Kaliningrad, Gosha RubchinskiyÂ chose to show again in his home country â€“ this time opting for Saint Petersburg. Similarly to AW17 there as a focus on collaborations with adidas returningÂ for the second time, but new for SS18 was an unexpected collab between the Russian designer and British brand, Burberry.

Among the guests sat chief creative officer and company president,Â Christopher BaileyÂ who worked on some of the looks with Rubchinskiy, reworking classics the house is known for. Think mismatched black and cream trench coats spliced and stitched together and the famous check lining a HarringtonÂ jacket and making a case for the full look â€“ shirt, shorts, and even a hat. The latter created by the iconic Stephen Jones, also in attendance.

While the Burberry check might have been swiftly dropped after gaining popularity among the working class (thanks to celebs like Daniella Westbrook) the pattern became infamous with chavs, a stereotyped subsection of the British working class. Hopefully, with Goshaâ€™s reintroduction of the check, it will be here to stay. Likely not to drop for a while there isÂ no doubt that fans of Rubchinskiyâ€™s collections will be eager to get their hands on the latest offerings.Â

Keep an eye on Dazed for more on the showÂ