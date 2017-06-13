Watch the HUGO show live from Florence at 8pm

Today marks the start of Pitti Uomo – the Florence-based leg men’s of fashion week. This season, showing in a guest spot alongside Off-White and J.W.Anderson is Hugo Boss, who are set to present the latest collection for HUGO – the younger brother of the more grown up BOSS. Set to showcase the SS18 collection consisting of both menswear and womenswear, it’s the first time the brand is appearing at the Italian event. So what are we to expect? The show preview reveals little except for an appearance from Anwar Hadid – brother of Gigi and Bella. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait long to find out – the livestream begins tonight at 8pm.

Watch the HUGO SS18 live stream below.