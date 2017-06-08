Macaulay Culkin is going to star in a Kenzo film

Cabiria, Charity, Chastity. The words don’t exactly roll off the tongue, but they form the name of Kenzo’s new film, set for release in September. Teased on Instagram this afternoon, the brand announced that its creative directors – Humberto Leon and Carol Lim – have tapped actress Natasha Lyonne – beloved star of Orange is the New Black.

Given that Kenzo often releases films to feature their new collections, this unveiling doesn’t come as a total shock to the system. Perhaps more surprising is its cast. You’ve got Macaulay Culkin (his big break into the fashion industry?), then Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph (playing “Chastity”), followed by Brit comedian Matt Lucas, Wes Anderson fave Waris Ahluwalia, Fred Armisen, Greta Lee, James Ransone, and Leslie Odom Jr.

In short – quite an interesting handful of actors. It gets more interesting: the film is supposedly a surreal journey through a parallel universe. A journey about reconciling a Vaudevillian past to secure a stable future – OK?

Fair play to Kenzo, never one to play it safe. Looking back on the constant success of its previous short films, this upcoming addition is set to impress. We just have to wait until September to find out how.

See full details via the link below and discover “Cabiria, Charity, Chastity” on 16th September at Kenzo.com