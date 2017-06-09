Another Man launches first ever website

Listen up, Another Man fans – this is not a drill. The official online platform launched yesterday – meaning that your bi-annual dosage of fashion and culture is now readily available every single day. How we’ve lasted this long without it – we have no idea. But we no longer need to fret, because the fresh website is ready to feed us hourly updates of fashion through a faithful lens. So if there’s another (get it) thing you should do today – after visiting Dazed Digital – click on the link below and delve into men’s fashion at its finest. Here’s what editor-in-chief Ben Cobb had to say:

“Welcome one and all to the Another Man website, a new online destination for men.

Over the last twelve years, Another Man has tirelessly celebrated the best of style and culture, championing the heroes, game-changers and rule-breakers at the epicentre of the creative worlds. Today, we embark on the next chapter in our evolution with the arrival of anothermanmag.com, bringing the magazine's legacy to your screen every day.

We’re here to guide you through the worlds of fashion and culture with a daily edit of stories. Think of us as your digital concierge service.

Launching today, in the eye of the UK general election storm, Primal Scream frontman and Another Man cover star Bobby Gillespie issues a politically-charged playlist to blast on your way to the ballot box. Instagram maverick Raven Smith pens the first instalment of his weekly column and Paul Smith shares his personal tips to a balanced life. Plus: skatewear posterboy Blondey McCoy presents his directorial debut; and photographer Pieter Hugo remembers his legendary series The Hyena & Other Men.

As well as the election results, tomorrow sees the start of London Fashion Week Men’s, followed by menswear shows in Milan, Paris and beyond. We’ll be bringing you select exclusive coverage from backstage and also ‘Dispatches From The Front Row’, our weekly round-up of everything-you-need-to-know a la mode.

So come inside and make yourself comfortable: we’ve got a lot to talk about…”

anothermanmag.com has now launched!