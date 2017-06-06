@everyoutfitonsatc chooses the ultimate SATC fashion moments

The perfect blend of wry humour, tongue in cheek hashtags, niche fashion knowledge, and throwback faux pas, @EveryOutfitonSATC is literally a must-follow Instagram account. Seriously – it will enrich your life. To celebrate the show’s anniversary, we invited its founders Chelsea Fairless and Lauren Garroni to pick out their favourite posts – from prime era Galliano Dior to Alaïa and KFC.

1998 was a simpler, and arguably, better time. A Clinton was in The White House, the twin towers were still standing, and Sarah Jessica Parker still had her mole. Nineteen years, or one Jaden Smith ago, Sex and the City premiered and every basic bitch with a vague interest in fashion was shook. @EveryOutfitonSATC celebrates the sublime and often tragic styles of the show, but who are we kidding? We love it all. Here are our favourite looks from the series and one from the movie (although we feel those looks kind of don't count).