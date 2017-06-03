Vivienne Westwood lays into Trump over climate change

“It’s a terrible disaster what’s happened if Trump is going as far as this,” she said. “You know, America, the most important country in the world with the most powerful propaganda machine ever and he is stopping the clock, so that any progress made in cutting pollution is now cut back meanwhile he is working for the fossil fuel industry.”

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday, she came flanked with a map projection which showed large parts of earth becoming uninhabitable thanks to rising temperatures, and told the presenters that she was disappointed with Trump’s actions.

Vivienne Westwood , who recently revealed that she was supporting Jeremy Corbyn in the upcoming general election, is adding to her credentials as the coolest older-gen designer out there by vamping up her campaign against climate change and laying into Trump for his recent withdrawal from the Paris Accord – a key international agreement which asks countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Other celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Arnold Schwarzenegger and JK Rowling also condemned Trump's actions, but actor George Takei, best known for his portrayal of Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek, probably had the best takedown.

He tweeted: "Trump is having the U.S. pull out of the Paris Climate Accord. Too bad someone didn't tell his father that he shoulda pulled out*, too."

Trump has been a notorious climate change denier and has signed multiple executive orders to slash environmental regulations and has pledged to dig out more fossil fuels.

In 2012 he wrote on Twitter that “global warming has been proven to be a canard repeatedly over and over again". In another post he wrote, “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” And in 2013, he wrote that “global warming is a total, and very expensive, hoax!”

Earlier today his spokesperson, Sean Spicer, said he could not confirm whether the President still believes climate change is a hoax because he has not “had an opportunity to have that discussion”.

Westwood’s campaign mirrors the sentiment of the March for Science back in April, which was a celebration of scientific prowess and a call for governments to get their ass in gear and start respecting and encouraging proper research and expertise in a political era when alternative narratives, including climate change denial, are being prioritised over fact-based analysis.

Watch her interview on Good Morning Britain below.