Vetements is quitting fashion week, possibly forever

Vetements has once again challenged the fashion system – with the annoucement today that it will not only be cancelling its upcoming SS18, but ditching the runway altogether. Speaking to Vogue’s Sarah Mower, creative director Demna Gvasalia said: “We are not going to show in the classical system any more. I got bored. I think it needs to enter a new chapter. Fashion shows are not the best tool.”

The Parisian brand had already moved to join the Couture schedule, and was believed to be showing in Paris at the start of July. Instead, they will be presenting the collection to the press in a showroom. “I’m going to have a young band from Vienna playing at the opening event, but that’s it,” he told Mower.

Gvasalia hopes the rejection of the fast-paced fashion machine will help the brand in the long run. “The most important thing is to stay sane and human. I keep saying that to Guram (Gvasalia), the most important thing now is that we must enjoy what we do. Luckily, we’re independent. That’s the joy of Vetements.”

The designer isn’t ruling out returning to the runway again. “We will do something when there’s the time and the need for it. It will be more like a surprise.”

Watch this space to see what the future holds for Vetements.