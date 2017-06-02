New exhibition features throwback photos of Karl, Viv & more

French photographer Jean-Marie PÃ©rier is known for his masterful portraits. Working as the official photographer for the French pop-rock magazine Salut Les CopainsÂ for nearly 12 years, he has photographed everyone from Mick Jagger to Azzedine AlaÃ¯aÂ and Naomi Campbell. Now, his first London-based exhibition is opening September 14th at the Little Black Gallery. Entitled DesignersÂ it will displayÂ his some of his portraits of iconic designers likeÂ Karl Lagerfeld, Yves Saint LaurentÂ and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Starting out as an assistant, PÃ©rier took a break from fashion after being drafted into the French Armyâ€™s photographic department â€“ shooting in Algeria. After returning in the early 60s he quickly rose to fame dominating the photographic realm of music photography, shooting stars like Bob Dylan and Miles Davis. After an exploration into filmmaking, he returned to his roots shooting a series of designer portraits for Elle. The upcoming exhibition by the same name has brought these images together under one roof.

When DesignersÂ opens later in the year visitors can peruse the series of images including Yves Saint Laurent photographed peering out of a red curtain and Karl Lagerfeldâ€™s facade as he stands amidst a snowstorm wearing his signature shades. And how could we forget John GallianoÂ with that yellow dress made famous by Linda Evangelista. Each image brings its own level of theatrically and allure, but youâ€™ll have to wait until September to discover the full series yourself.Â

Head to the gallery above for a preview of the exhibition ahead of its opening.Â

Designers is open from 14th September - 14th October at The Little Black Gallery, SW10 0AJ