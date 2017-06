New exhibition features throwback photos of Karl, Viv & more

French photographer Jean-Marie Périer is known for his masterful portraits. Working as the official photographer for the French pop-rock magazine Salut Les Copains for nearly 12 years, he has photographed everyone from Mick Jagger to Azzedine Alaïa and Naomi Campbell. Now, his first London-based exhibition is opening September 14th at the Little Black Gallery. Entitled Designers it will display his some of his portraits of iconic designers like Karl Lagerfeld, Yves Saint Laurent and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Starting out as an assistant, Périer took a break from fashion after being drafted into the French Army’s photographic department – shooting in Algeria. After returning in the early 60s he quickly rose to fame dominating the photographic realm of music photography, shooting stars like Bob Dylan and Miles Davis. After an exploration into filmmaking, he returned to his roots shooting a series of designer portraits for Elle. The upcoming exhibition by the same name has brought these images together under one roof.

When Designers opens later in the year visitors can peruse the series of images including Yves Saint Laurent photographed peering out of a red curtain and Karl Lagerfeld’s facade as he stands amidst a snowstorm wearing his signature shades. And how could we forget John Galliano with that yellow dress made famous by Linda Evangelista. Each image brings its own level of theatrically and allure, but you’ll have to wait until September to discover the full series yourself.

Head to the gallery above for a preview of the exhibition ahead of its opening.

Designers is open from 14th September - 14th October at The Little Black Gallery, SW10 0AJ