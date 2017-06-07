Dion Lee on leaving Oz for NYC, Kanye, and his first book

Clocking in at just under 10,000 miles is the distance between Sydney and New York, or, between Australian-born fashion designer Dion Lee’s home city and his adopted one. Currently, he’s Down Under, having been invited to open Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia Resort 2018 with a show at the Sydney Opera House. It’s four days since the occasion when we finally speak, with Lee having had to cancel a meeting days earlier due to his busy schedule – “It was back to back,” he apologises.

Lee is no less frantic this morning, but who am I to blame him? At 31-years-old, he’s the jewel in the crown of Australia's fashion scene. Having catapulted from the Sydney Institute of Technology right into Australian Fashion Week after being invited to show elements of his graduate collection there – a moment which he pinpoints as “the starting point for the brand, really”. From there he went on to collaborate with high street brands such as Target and Australia’s Cue, as well as with Yeezus himself. Soon after, he showed in London and was a contender for the 2013 Woolmark Prize, where he came face-to-face with Victoria Beckham and Donatella Versace. Most recently, Lee has moved his studio and his personal life to New York, where he debuted his AW16 collection during the city’s own fashion week. At the time of speaking, he was also about to release his first book and its online iteration, titled ETC, a tome of collaborative imagery and an antidote to fashion’s disposable nature.

He tells us more about working with Kanye West, fast fashion and holding landmark shows in landmark spaces.

Congratulations on the show – how picturesque to have it staged at the Opera House.

Dion Lee: Yeah, it’s always a pretty special place to visit. It definitely makes you know where you are.



In 2010, you were the first designer to stage a runway show there. This was your fourth show at the Opera House, but the first time showing outside of it. Tell us how this opportunity came about and why you wanted to do it?

Dion Lee: We were invited last year to be the opening show at Australian Fashion Week. Although I’ve shown at the Opera House for a number of times, I’ve always wanted to do a show outside. It’s an opportunity to present the collection in an iconic setting. And that has me looking at my own brand identity along with the identity of being an Australian designer. Now I live in New York, so my design studio is based in New York and coming back and showing a resort collection felt like it needed to have some kind of context around it in terms of what that meant to me. It was a really special thing to do in terms of being able to be the opening show and reflect on when I did my first show there and all of the elements that have evolved since then.

“There are ideas that I’d like to explore, or artists and photographers that I’d like to work with, that tell the story of the brand but sit outside of a runway show or a campaign” – Dion Lee

You’ve previously revealed that you’re inspired by architecture and design. It seemed as though the aesthetics and techniques of the building were manifested into the materials and the patterns of your collection.

Dion Lee: Yeah it was. We’ve worked on this show since last year so I was very conscious of the environment in which I was presenting the collection in (having still been living in Sydney at the time). And it was nice to draw some parallels between the sculptural nature of the architecture, also the textures of the building. We took a chevron kind of motif and adapted that into a few different hardware elements.