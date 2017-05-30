Gucci becomes ‘Guccy’ for its Cruise collection

Gucci is not a brand that does things in half measures. Creative director Alessandro Michele set his sights on the Acropolis in Athens in an effort to top last year’s venue – Westminster Abbey – but as that wasn’t possible he sent out the latest collection in a corridor of the Palatine Gallery in Florence, among the work of Rubens and Caravaggio.

“Everything started from the idea of the Mediterranean, the antique Greek and Roman culture, how it still transforms everything,” Michele told WWD and that was reflected in the Renaissance women who glided down the catwalk to a harp arrangement by Pulp’s Steve Mackey, golden wreaths on top of their nymph-like hair. Much like the Renaissance period, and what we have come to know of Michele’s Gucci there was a bit of everything – sequin embellished off-the-shoulder gowns, retro florals and pussybow blouses.

As always it was slightly turned on its head, from the space-age pearl balaclava worn by one model to the sparkly “GG” logo printed tights and socks that were reminiscent of Tom Ford’s era at the brand. Retro inspiration also came in the form of the fur coat with puffy oversized monogram sleeves, a nod to 80s Harlem outfitter Dapper Dan. Those with a keen eye may have also spotted the word “Guccy” appearing on a dress – not a spelling mistake but the medieval spelling of the brand, and a riff on the knock-offs that are no doubt sold all over the world.

And from the star adorned ringed fingers of the models, the front row was equally star-studded with Beth Ditto, Kirsten Dunst and Elton John coming to see the spectacle. As for the creative director himself, he came out for his bow wearing a tee emblazoned with “Guccify yourself” a message that will no doubt resonate with everyone after such a strong collection.