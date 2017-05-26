Rottingdean Bazaar and Art School to make MAN runway debut

When it comes to up and coming London design talent, MAN has its finger on the pulse. The Fashion East initiative has helped launched the careers of the likes of J.W.Anderson, Charles Jeffrey, Grace Wales Bonner and Kim Jones, to name a few. Back for its 25th season, the fast approaching SS18 show will see two catwalk debuts.

First up is James Theseus Buck and Luke Brooks, the duo behind wonderfully weird label Rottingdean Bazaar, who are no strangers to Fashion East – this will be their third season working with Lulu Kennedy’s initiative, but the first time their clothes will walk the runway. Humorous in their designs, previous collections have seen sweater sets adorned with objects from balloons in various states of deflation to tights used to spell out ‘yes’ and ‘no’.

Another pair of runway newcomers are Art School’s Eden Loweth and Tom Barratt, who made their Fashion East debut last season, collaborating with Theo Adams Company on a presentation in the form of a performance. Their show promises to be one to watch as the duo continue to explore contemporary queer and non-binary identities.



Lastly, Per Götesson will be showcasing his third and last collection under the MAN umbrella. For AW17, the RCA grad was inspired by people wearing pyjamas in public: “I wanted to play with shapes that were somehow slouchy and also elegant in their own way,” he said.

We wish the best to all of the designers – keep an eye on Dazed to see the collections on Saturday 10th June.