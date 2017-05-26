That Balenciaga logo carpet is back

Remember the logo-branded carpet that made up the set for Balenciaga’s AW17 show? Well, it’s back, starring in this season’s campaign and this time not only covering the floor but the walls too. Shot by Dazed contributor Johnny Dufort and styled by Lotta Volkova, the portraits have almost a school portrait style to them.

According to WWD, the campaign was inspired by artistic director Demna Gvasalia’s knack for “enhancing, underlining and representing that which already exists in a new light.”. Featuring models from the show Sveta Black, Barbra-Lee Grant and Balenciaga muse and New York artist Eliza Douglas – who opened the Georgian designer’s debut show for the house – repurposed everyday items are also present (yes that is a car mat skirt and bag made out of a wing mirror).

For those who still want more Balenciaga, head down to the V&A for the UK’s first exhibition dedicated to the brand, opening this weekend. And if that still isn’t enough, the next installment is not far off, coming to you in the form of the brand’s third menswear runway show in June. Keep an eye on Dazed over Paris fashion week for more.