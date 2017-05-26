Breaking down Balenciaga, era by infleuntial era

Balenciaga is once again the Parisian brand to watch, thanks to Demna Gvasalia and his clever juxtapositions of haute couture and streetwear. But while watching his high fashion windbreakers whizz down the runway, not much thought is given to the designer who gave his name to the house. The V&A is changing this, with a retrospective dedicated to the intensely private Spanish founder, Cristóbal Balenciaga, opening this weekend. It features his legendary archive, garments by the designers who have helmed the house since his death, plus an array of pieces inspired by his work. It’s staggeringly comprehensive, as it should be – not for nothing was Balenciaga called ‘The master of us all’ by Christian Dior himself. But how did Balenciaga make his name? And how has his legacy been reinterpreted?

CRISTÓBAL BALENCIAGA

Cristóbal Balenciaga Eizaguirre was born in the Basque Country, Northern Spain, in 1895, the son of a dressmaker. In fact, there’s now a rather brilliant museum devoted to him in Getaria, the fishing village he grew up in. Balenciaga’s work drew the attention of local nobility, and by 1917, when he was just 22, he’d opened his first haute couture atelier. This marked the start of his expansion, first to San Sebastián, then Madrid, and then finally Paris in 1937. This is where the Balenciaga we know began – he’d already been working as a couturier for twenty years, and his work had an immediate impact upon both clients and press.

Balenciaga’s early creations were noted both for their simplicity and use of bright colours, as well as their lavish embroidery. It wasn’t until the 50s and 60s that what we now consider his signature style developed. It is his play with silhouette that made him a legend – in the 50s he innovated the tunic, sack and baby doll dresses, shapes we now consider an integral part of the design lexicon. By the 60s he was willfully obscuring the form of the female body, as most high fashion designers do now. Balenciaga knew his clients didn’t want to show off their tiny waists in the creations of Christian Dior – they probably couldn’t fit them, and so a loose, lace baby doll was so much more flattering. Large floral or geometric prints, huge volumes, cascades of ruffles – on the page, it sounds excessive, but somehow the dresses themselves are remarkably constrained. Balenciaga knew exactly when enough was enough, in part influenced by his deep knowledge of historical dress. His clients never looked like they were being worn by his creations – they stood apart without looking, well, ridiculous.

Obviously, said clients were truly incredible women of the day. Greta Garbo, socialite Mona Bismarck, and Vogue editor Carmel Snow were all quite frankly obsessed. He stoked, or perhaps ignored this obsession, by only ever giving one official interview, and surrounding himself with absolutely terrifying fit models, who were all odd looking – all the better to fit his clients, most of whom didn’t have model bodies. By the late 60s, he had reached the pinnacle of minimalism, and his creations from this era are austere in their simplicity. These are some of the pieces that spring to mind when Balenciaga is mentioned, black cocktail dresses that could have been made yesterday (and haven’t really been surpassed). In 1968, he closed his house – Mona Bismarck cried for three days. Fashion hasn’t been the same since.