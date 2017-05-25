Alexander McQueen to make its menswear debut in Paris

As we begin to gear up for the upcoming men’s SS18 shows in June today comes the news that Alexander McQueen will be rejoining the runway for menswear, in a move to join the Paris schedule.

From its debut men’s collection back in 2005 the fashions have sashayed down runways in Milan, and briefly in London from AW13-AW16 the end of which marked its last dalliance with the runway. More recently the brand has gone in favour of presentations and lookbooks shot by photographers like Julia Hetta and Ethan James Green, the latter’s offerings for AW17 featured the Oscar Wilde-inspired clothing shot in a London Park.

You’ll have to wait and see what the Paris show will hold – it won’t be happening for another month as the penultimate show of the season.

Head to the gallery above to see all of Ethan James Green’s images for the AW17 lookbook