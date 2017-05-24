The first look at Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace

While weâ€™ll be waiting on the edge of our seats for at least a year forÂ American Crime Story: VersaceÂ â€“Â which isnâ€™t set to premiere until 2018 â€“ we have been blessed with a sneak peek at what we can expect from Penelope Cruz who is set to play Donatella Versace. Instead of squinting at grainy behind-the-scenes paparazzi shots, we can now ogle the newly released official image of the Oscar-winning actress as Gianniâ€™s sister.Â

In her bleached blonde wig, kohl-lined eyes and a corseted hot pink gown slit up to the thigh complete with the houseâ€™s iconic safety pin motif she captures both Versaceâ€™s love of colour and sexuality oozing the iconic 90s era of the brand. Not to mention her fierce expression as she poses between two faceless pieces of muscle wearing thongs bearing the Versace emblem. Throw in theÂ backdrop: the Versace mansionâ€™s 24k-gold-tiled Medusa pool and we are sold. Pure excess from the fashion siblings who knew it best.

The image might even be enough to assure die-hard GagaÂ fans that the Spanish actress is more than up for the job after it was previously confirmed that the singer/actress would be playing the role of the blonde-haired designer. Joining Cruz in Ryan Murphyâ€™s 10-part series will be Ricky Martin as Gianniâ€™s partner, Antonio Dâ€™Amico, Edgar Ramirez as Gianni VersaceÂ and Darren Criss as serial killer Andrew Cunanan.