Watch A$AP Rocky man an ice cream van for Guess

If it ainâ€™t broke donâ€™t fix it. Itâ€™s a mantra thatâ€™s been adopted by Guess, which has decided to bring back A$AP RockyÂ for another capsule collection. Following the success of the previous 90s-tastic collabs, Guess has released a campaign video in the form of the West Hollywood party that A$AP threw to shoot the collection.

Keeping in line with the throwback theme from his previous collection, the capsule features some retro vibe pinstripe bikinis and tees. Its name is quite a mouthful (sorry) â€“ â€˜Ice Cream and Cotton Candy Clubâ€™ (or I.C.C.C.C for short).

As you might guess, the video includes lots of ice cream and cotton candy, as well as A$AP and his gang chilling in the looks from the collection. Special shout out to Rocky for manning the ice cream truck at one point â€“ anyone for a 99 with a flake?

If youâ€™re desperate to join the I.C.C.C.C, the capsule is available now exclusively in Selfridges and select Guess stores.Â

Watch the full video below:Â