Hitting an LA pool hall in No Vacancy Inn’s new collection

For those not in the know, Dazed 100 collective No Vacancy Inn is the transatlantic duo formed of Tremaine Emory (aka Denim Tears) and Acyde, whose creative endeavours fuse together fusing fashion, music and art. Their latest news? A collection of t-shirts that just dropped on their site this week, and which will be coming soon to Dover Street Market.

The tees pull from Tremaine and Acyde’s vast reference pool – inspiration includes a Big Apple design filtered through Edward Norton’s 25th Hour tirade, a nod to Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood and a graphic gag on the two things we need to live: WiFi and water.

The collection is showcased in a photo book (yep, instead of a lookbook). In the images, a group of the brand’s insiders – Luka Sabbat, Hank Koran, Brock Korsan, Mick Morena and Emory – were shot by Melissa Collett in an LA pool hall while sporting the t-shirts.

The moodily lit, beautifully saturated photo book is more documentary photography than fashion editorial. The “Art Dads” – a term coined by the pair to describe their inner circle – shoot some pool, smoke and wait lazily on bar stools for their turn.

Check out the full series above.