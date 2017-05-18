Charlotte Gainsbourg is a new face of Saint Laurent

From the giant neon “YSL” logo that was hanging outside his debut show to the sparkling, dark-edged glamour of his sophomore offering, Anthony Vaccarello is getting into the swing of things at Saint Laurent. But every creative director needs their muses, and by the looks of a new video, actress, singer and French fashion royalty Charlotte Gainsbourg is joining the pack.

In the clip (timed, we assume, to her appearance at Cannes promoting Ismael's Ghosts) Gainsbourg can be seen in an abandoned warehouse style setting, dressed in the latest designs from the glitzy AW17 collection. The teaser is a continuation of her relationship with the brand; she also appeared on the front row at Vaccarello’s debut collection with her style icon mother Jane Birkin (herself a SL campaign star under Hedi Slimane) and half-sister Lou Doillon. We can only hope the next video released will star the whole fashionable family.

Watch the full video below.