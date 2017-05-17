Karl Lagerfeld made a stuffed version of his pet cat

You can now walk around with a stuffed cat hanging off your arm that boasts a combined 142,000 followers across social media. A luxury, stuffed version of Choupette – the “sacred Birman with immaculate fur” owned by Karl Lagerfeld – can become your next cuddle buddy.

The “Garbo of cats” has been immortalized in a new collaboration with German plush toy company, Steiff. Choupette doesn’t come cheap – she retails for £420 at STYLEBOP. She will be sold in a limited edition of 2,000.

Choupette is accompanied by a signed certificate (because she has her own autograph), along with a brief explainer of whom, exactly, you’ve just adopted. “Hi, I’m Choupette,” the certificate reads. “Without modesty, I am the most famous cat in the world. I must admit I was born under a lucky star – at a very young age, I met the man of my dreams: Karl Lagerfeld! It really was immediate and mutual ‘love at first sight!’”

Lagerfeld lapped up the idea to create a plush version of his beloved companion. “Choupette is such a famous and beautiful cat that when this request came to me, I was not even surprised,” he said in a statement. “Steiff is the perfect choice for this kind of collaboration. It’s the only company that has the required expertise to highlight the extreme and absolute refinement of this young princess.”

Choupette is available from May 23.