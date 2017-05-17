The male romper is the must haven’t item for the summer

Just when you thought it might be safe to go outside – total horror strikes. This time though it’s not the apocalypse-friendly actions of a politician or freak weather storm, it’s male rompers. It is with a heavy heart we must announce that there is a demand for male rompers this summer.

The brains behind the idea go by the name ACED Design and realised when they were having drinks one night (no doubt all dressed in salmon coloured trousers and boat shoes) that there was nothing in men’s fashion that allowed them to be “stylish and fun without sacrificing comfort, fit and versatility.” Thus RompHim was born. You, a person of sane mind, may think that there couldn’t possibly be a demand for rompers, but you’d be wrong – the Kickstarter campaign has already raised over $125,000, well over its original $10,000 goal.

It’s unknown when the male romper will hit the market, but RompHim is being roasted as we speak.