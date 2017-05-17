The male romper is the must haven’t item for the summer
Stop trying to make male rompers happen, it’s not going to happen. Oh my god, what if it happens
Just when you thought it might be safe to go outside – total horror strikes. This time though it’s not the apocalypse-friendly actions of a politician or freak weather storm, it’s male rompers. It is with a heavy heart we must announce that there is a demand for male rompers this summer.
The brains behind the idea go by the name ACED Design and realised when they were having drinks one night (no doubt all dressed in salmon coloured trousers and boat shoes) that there was nothing in men’s fashion that allowed them to be “stylish and fun without sacrificing comfort, fit and versatility.” Thus RompHim was born. You, a person of sane mind, may think that there couldn’t possibly be a demand for rompers, but you’d be wrong – the Kickstarter campaign has already raised over $125,000, well over its original $10,000 goal.
It’s unknown when the male romper will hit the market, but RompHim is being roasted as we speak.
After sex and she just throws your romper over to you and says "your uber here" pic.twitter.com/PCUsyXQaeD— Slim (@Humble_Slim) May 16, 2017
So my immediate reaction to RompHim was remembering that toddlers and douchebags wear the same kind of clothes. https://t.co/5jekpDOr0z— nick (@vossbrink) May 15, 2017
Hold up Julius has been wearing these....shoot if he saw the prices for it now 👀 #romphimpic.twitter.com/UPzQbw74HG— 🌬lil fro🙇🏽♀️ (@HannahisBey1) May 16, 2017
When someone accidentally opens your stall and you were wearing a romper pic.twitter.com/w9srEn8RVl— Raisin Bran Papi ☭ (@AntiAtiba) May 16, 2017
When you see a woman in the same romper you got at home but it looks better on you pic.twitter.com/sXjoex0Oo3— 🏅phoenix person🇳🇬 (@israelizreal) May 16, 2017
How I think I'll look in my #romphim from the IG ad vs when it comes in the mail pic.twitter.com/RcvCp50Qjy— Wrecks Trillerson (@drewshane) May 16, 2017
