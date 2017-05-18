Why you should head down to Dover Street Market tonight

If you managed to survive the madness of Dover Street Market Market but still want more, you’ll be happy to hear that you won’t have long to wait for the next DSM event. For one night only is an open house at its London store on Haymarket, all to celebrate this year’s Photo London, which opens today.

Hailed as the city’s largest photography dedicated event, it was re-established in 2015 after a less successful stint from 2004-2006 and returns this year for its third edition. Held at Somerset House, the event has already confirmed 99 exhibitors including Taschen, Magnum Photos and The Photographers’ Gallery.

Attendees of the DSM open house can look forward to an array of installations including a special display of Raf Simons x Robert Mapplethorpe t-shirts from the SS17 collection, and an IDEA x Juergen Teller mini shop with exclusive posters, bags and books featuring the photographer’s work. Special products like t-shirts printed with images from the photo series ‘Flowers and Cars’ by Simone Rocha and Jacob Lillis and a photo zine curated by Molly Goddard with images from her AW17 show will also be available to purchase.

Dazed will also be joining the festivities too and photographic postcards of the covers from the spring/summer 2017 issue – Alek Wek and Grace Bol by Viviane Sassen and Lana Del Rey by Charlotte Wales – will be available to purchase.

Dover Street Market Open House will be held on 18th May at DSM London, 18-22 Haymarket, SW1Y 4DG from 5-8pm