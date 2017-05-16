Michele Lamy’s Bargenale 2 goes out with a bang

It’s a bittersweet moment: another glimpse into the life of Michele Lamy and her shenanigans at Venice Biennale, but sadly the last. Luckily, the end of her project Bargenale 2 was packed with enough events to go out with a bang. The culinary collective Ghetto Gastro didn’t disappoint, putting on a BBQ feast for attendees of a party hosted by Lamy and her good friend Stefan Kalmar, the new director of the ICA.

Socialising continued with a special screening (sadly off-barge) of Beyond the Walls of Eden, a film created by Scarlett Rouge and Saulo Madrid, offering a peek into the lives of Rouge and her mother Lamy with both playing the role of the fashion icon and muse. There was also a live performance from the techno sounds of Black Asteroid featuring the mother-daughter duo.

While Lamy hangs up her boxing gloves for now, hopefully it won’t be the last of her Bargenale project – who knows where it will show up next?

View the last installment from the photo diary below.