Michele Lamy’s Bargenale 2 goes out with a bang
Saving the best till last, see day four of Lamy’s photo diary from Venice
- TextDominic Cadogan
It’s a bittersweet moment: another glimpse into the life of Michele Lamy and her shenanigans at Venice Biennale, but sadly the last. Luckily, the end of her project Bargenale 2 was packed with enough events to go out with a bang. The culinary collective Ghetto Gastro didn’t disappoint, putting on a BBQ feast for attendees of a party hosted by Lamy and her good friend Stefan Kalmar, the new director of the ICA.
Socialising continued with a special screening (sadly off-barge) of Beyond the Walls of Eden, a film created by Scarlett Rouge and Saulo Madrid, offering a peek into the lives of Rouge and her mother Lamy with both playing the role of the fashion icon and muse. There was also a live performance from the techno sounds of Black Asteroid featuring the mother-daughter duo.
While Lamy hangs up her boxing gloves for now, hopefully it won’t be the last of her Bargenale project – who knows where it will show up next?
View the last installment from the photo diary below.
