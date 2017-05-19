Five times fashion turned trash into treasure

via

Fashion loves to reappropriate. Remember Moschinoâ€™s McDonaldâ€™s inspired AW14 collectionÂ or the laundry bag prints at CelineÂ AW13? BalenciagaÂ recently joined the hype taking inspo from IKEAâ€™s Frakta. Who knew a little (or rather, big) blue bag could cause so much drama? We tasked queen of designer bootlegs Ava NiruiÂ (aka @avanope) to come up with her top five fave trash to treasure moments.Â

HELMUT LANG BOTTLE TOP JACKET (2004)

The more I learn about Helmut Lang, the more I recognise how he is undeniably a fashion pioneer.Â LangÂ did not give a single fuck about trends or what was seen as acceptable in fashion in the 80s, 90s and early 00s, and his ability to push boundaries and elegantly put things where they weren't â€˜supposedâ€™ to be was astonishing. The most obvious examples include his signature nipple shirts, seatÂ belts and bondage straps â€“ but there are so many wild things he did with clothes that go unrecognised. The Austrian designer made bags that resembled cigarette cases, dresses and shirts with arm holes in seemingly random places and metal matchboxes, but my all time favourite is the bottle cap leather biker jacket for SS04. I donâ€™t love it just for the lol-factor of Lang collecting and attaching a bunch of discarded bottle tops to the jacket, I also love it because of the little nuances that make it completely unique.Â

CHANEL SUPERMARKET SEALED BAGS (2014)

TheÂ exaggerated nature of the setting of the Chanel AW14Â show and the drama it created made the clothing that much more covetable. I remember looking at the collection and actually drooling over that Â£7,000 shopping basketÂ (a reasonable price, in my opinion). But the highlight of the show was definitely the creepy handbags sealed in packaging like meat â€“ equally one of the weirdest and coolest things Iâ€™ve ever seen on the runway. Subtle details like the placement of the price sticker made handbags truly resemble vacuum packaged poultry (not to mention the fleshy colour of the bag itself). Everything about the collection, including the supermarket setting, was meticulously planned. The way the props were lined up so perfectly, the aisles easily could've been built for a Stepford wife instead of a supermodel.

MARGIELA FRAGILE TAPE HEELS (2006)

Every piece in Martin Margielaâ€™s collections are carefully considered, and insanely referential. I saw an image in Maison Martin Margiela,Â Rizzoliâ€™s book of his work, of a high heel pump from the spring/summer 2006 collection covered inÂ â€˜Fragileâ€™ packing tape and I thought it was so amazing how he could insert a common product like masking tape into a high-fashion setting, while also slyly making a comment about the fragility of fashion and trends. Margiela is a pioneer in repurposing and reconstructing â€“ recycled denim trousers, graffiti scrawled Tabi bootsÂ and split-stitched tees are among some of his most known designs. But who knew the key to badass shoes was sitting in your local post office?Â

MOSCHINO LIFE VEST JACKET (1989)

This 80s find is the ultimate in fashion-meets-function. Plucked from Franco Moschinoâ€™s â€˜Cruise Me, Babyâ€™ collection,Â thisÂ floatie-inspired jacketÂ was created during the brandâ€™s original glory years (I recently found one on 1stDibsÂ going for a very casual Â£3,000). Other amazing pieces from the collection include the â€˜In Case Of Emergencyâ€™ teeÂ (complete with whistle and attachment) and the romantic â€˜Love Boatâ€™ embroidered jacket. This was the same era where iconic Moschino pieces like the â€˜Recycleâ€™ trash bag dressÂ and teddy bearÂ detailing debuted â€“ nothing beats the intelligence and subtle humour of vintage Moschino.

VIKTOR & ROLF PILLOW DRESS (2005)