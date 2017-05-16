The Milan show giving new designers a platform

Fresh perspectives are key in fashion. An industry dependent on change, the need for platforms where new designers are able to make their voices heard is so important – and the WHITE tradeshow in Milan happens to agree with us. With over 270 international brands presenting last time, WHITE is establishing itself as one of the go-to places for previewing the many different points of view in the ever-changing world of fashion.

Taking place during fashion week in Milan this June, the showcase will continue its MAN & WOMAN fair, allowing its various featured designers to be viewed on a global stage. Special guests include Poan (Peoples of All Nations) headed up by Georg Weissacher formerly of Vivienne Westwood, and Danish brand Wood Wood returning again after a special guest appearance in January.

Selected through a thorough process of international scouting, the WOW (WHITE on Web) AREA designers represent some of the best new creatives in the business. Among them this season are the practicality-driven label Letasca, Copenhagen and New York-based brand Heliot Emil, Sobec Rebuild (who splices together streetwear pieces), the Ukrainian Frolov (chosen by Rihanna) and Arrabal Project.

Labelled “post-streetwear” like Heliot Emil, expanded from a “mono product brand” like Letasca, or remixing vintage Lacoste and Thrasher tees like Sobec Rebuild – these are designers with a distinct perspective on the world around them, given the chance to display these creative interpretations on an international scale as part of WHITE.

WHITE takes place from 17th-19th June 2017 in Milan. Head here for more information.