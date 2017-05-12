Hanging out with Michele Lamy in Venice: day 2

It’s all happening at the Venice Biennale, especially at Bargenale 2. After all of the festivities so far, Michele Lamy and her gang are back for day two of her Venetian photo diary, which is giving us some serious FOMO. By the looks of it, it’s business as usual down at the salon-on-sea – We can’t think of anybody better to bring alive the “very boxe versus very chic” theme than our co-founder Jefferson Hack, but was he a match for the incomparable Lamy? Ghetto Gastro (aka the coolest chefs in the world) also make an appearance ahead of starting their residency on day three.

See all of the images from day two below and stay tuned for more