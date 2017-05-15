Swimming costumes to sum up your daily #mood

Blue Mondays, Hump Day Wednesdays, TGIF Fridays – admit it, so much of our week is spent waiting for the promise of escape from the daily grind and (around this time of year especially) the feeling of freedom associated with soaking up the sun with your friends. Outfitting this fantasy is Alberta Ferretti, which is swapping its rainbow weekday knits for more summer-ready updates: a capsule collection of seven one-pieces in the same rainbow colour combinations, and launching today.

An infinitely more optimistic way of getting you through the weekly grind, the infectiously bright swimsuits (one for each day of the week) aren’t just for keeping track of sun-kissed days on paradise beaches – though they’d be at home there too. Styled by Another Man fashion editor Peghah Maleknejad and shot through the naturalistic lens of young Dazed 100 photography talent, Campbell Addy, Ferretti’s pieces also fit into a distinctly British picture of summer that includes drinking in beer gardens and sunbathing in grassy parks. The double denim, too, brings to mind 90s Britpop era summers soundtracked by Blur’s “Parklife”.

Topped with wide-brimmed hats and graphic sunglasses; worn on their own, or layered over long-sleeve tops ready for the changeability of British weather (the rain in August only makes those flashes of sun that much better, right?) ­– Ferretti’s swimsuits are a surefire way of styling out the summer.

Get your own here, or from stores in Milan, London, Paris, Jeddah and LA.