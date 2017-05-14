Watch Louis Vuitton’s Cruise show live from Kyoto

Thousands of miles away (11,591 to be exact) from last season’s Cruise venue in Rio, Louis Vuitton is heading to Kyoto this year. The show is the next leg of the globetrotting fashion pack’s circuit, first in Paris for Chanel, then Milan for Prada and most recently Los Angeles for Dior.

Keeping in line with the art/museum theme that has seen previous collections held at Niterói Contemporary Art Museum in Brazil, and the Louvre for AW17, this time it is IM Pei’s Miho museum that will be the backdrop for the upcoming show. “After the desert and Palm Springs, the ocean and Rio, I wanted to introduce people to another landscape, to immerse them in a sea of green,” said Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of women’s collections on the decision to hold the show in Japan.

Watch the show below and view backstage images from AW17 in the gallery above.