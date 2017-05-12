Last night, Maria Grazia Chiuri presented her first Dior Cruise collection on the Santa Monica Nature Preserve in Los Angeles. Guests included Charlize Theron, Solange (who also performed at the afterparty), and Rihanna, who was obviously dressed in a brand new fur coat from the collection (what else?).

The open air location featured a pair of giant hot air balloons that formed the impressive background for the show. Like the alternative Hollywood sign in the distance, they were emblazoned with the words ‘Dior Sauvage’ – but as the show went on they changed, as if by prairie magic, with cave painting style artwork illustrating their surfaces.

The Little House on the Prairie vibes were further echoed by the long, flowing dresses and jackets illustrated with prints inspired by Lascaux’s cave paintings, all cinched with simple, thin leather belts. The models walked in flat sandals and boots, not on a catwalk, but on the bare earth and shunned fancy hairstyles keeping it natural and tousled under hats. Not the berets like AW17, but wide-brimmed hats often underneath the chin decorated with beads, and hand-painted by Stephen Jones.

Stay tuned for the full report from Susie Lau